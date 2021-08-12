Bossip Video

Mendeecees Harris has chosen to speak out after he and his wife Yandy Smith-Harris received backlash over a viral clip of them addressing their adopted daughter, 19-year-old Infinity on #LHHATL.

Usually quiet, Mendeecees spoke candidly with his adopted daughter and offered to set Infinity up with her own apartment — which including him taking care of her rent for a few months.

The suggestion was made after Infinity and the married couple clashed for over a year regarding a relationship with an “older” individual, Yandy stated. The teen was very emotional and felt like the couple was abandoning her in her response and drawing tons of comments from viewers, calling the Harrises “cruel.”

Welp, Mendeecees addressed the critics and defended his family’s stance. While speaking on his character and the situation, he says that he isn’t mean and has compassion but suggests the negative comments online aren’t helping Infinity, who he added is currently attending therapy with his wife.