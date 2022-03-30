‘Fast Foodies’ Exclusive: Lucas Brothers Reveal They’re Practically The Same Person, But They Draw The Line At THIS!

Happy Hump Day! We’ve got another sneak preview clip from this week’s episode of ‘Fast Foodies!’

In “Fast Foodies,” “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and “Iron Chef” winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters come prepared to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the “Chompionship Trophy.”

The 12-episode sophomore season brings a raucous slew of fresh celebrity guests with fast food cravings, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) Nikki Glaser (“ FBOY ISLAND”), Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”), Chris Jericho (“AEW”), Natasha Leggero (“The Honeymoon Stand Up Special”), Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”), Baron Davis, Jillian Bell (“22 Jump Street”), Keith and Kenneth Lucas (“Just for Laughs”), Adam Pally (“Champaign Ill”), Jon Gabrus(“Game Over, Man!”), Horatio Sanz (“Saturday Night Live”) and returning fan-favorite foodie Joel McHale (“Community”).

We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip featuring comedians and writers The Lucas Brothers from truTV’s hit cooking reality series Fast Foodies second season. In the ninth episode premiering Thursday, March 31, at 10 pm, are you buzzed or just seeing double?! You’ll quickly learn it’s the latter when comedians, Oscar nominated writers and actual identical twins, Kenny & Keith Lucas bring a duo of fast food delicacies to the kitchen. Plus, we also learn what it’s like to wear underwear over your pants… and with a partner.

Check out the clip below:





Play



If you were an identical twin would you ever be tempted to trade places?

The brand new episode of ‘Fast Foodies’ premieres Thursday, March 31 at 10PM EST on TruTV. Will you be watching?