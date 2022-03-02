‘Fast Foodies’ Exclusive: Watch Reggie Watts Teach Top Chef Kristen Kish This Special Skill

We’ve got something special for our foodies who are also hip-hop lovers.

Our friends at truTV sent us a fun exclusive preview clip from this week’s episode of ‘Fast Foodies’ featuring comedian, beatboxer, vocal artist and musician Reggie Watts joins the chefs to drop some beats and eat some meats. AND he’s not just there to learn he’s also sharing his own skills with Kristen. Check out the clip below to see what that mouf do — or don’t!

Play

Pretty funny stuff right? What did you think of Kristen’s beatboxing skills? We love her (we were rooting for her during her season of “Top Chef”) but unfortunately we’d have to say beatboxing isn’t exactly her ministry. Stick to chef’ing it up sis. Wait — was that harsh?

If you’ve never seen the show before, “Fast Foodies” features “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and “Iron Chef” winner Justin Sutherland as they compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters come prepared to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the “Chompionship Trophy.”

The inaugural season reached over 20 million viewers across linear and digital platform to date and featured Joel McHale, James Van Der Beek, Andy Richter, Amanda Seales, Ron Funches, Charlotte McKinney, Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme, Fortune Feimster, GaTa, and Bobby Lee.

Guests on the 12-episode sophomore season include Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) Nikki Glaser (“ FBOY ISLAND”), Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”), Chris Jericho (“AEW”), Natasha Leggero (“The Honeymoon Stand Up Special”), Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”), Baron Davis, Jillian Bell (“22 Jump Street”), Keith and Kenneth Lucas (“Just for Laughs”), Adam Pally (“Champaign Ill”), Jon Gabrus(“Game Over, Man!”), Horatio Sanz (“Saturday Night Live”) and returning fan-favorite foodie Joel McHale (“Community”).

Episode 206 of “Fast Foodies” premieres Thursday, March 3, at 10 pm on truTV.

Will you be watching?