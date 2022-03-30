Bossip Video

Tyler, The Creator is opening up to fans about something that bothers him at live shows, asking the crowd to stop throwing items onto the stage.

As his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour nears its end, Tyler, The Creator took to Twitter to ask fans to stop throwing things on stage while he performs.

“Stop throwing your s**t on stage,” the rapper wrote on Tuesday. “I don’t want it. Now mid show i gotta move it. What’s the logic? F***ing stop. Thanks b.”

A few minutes after the Los Angeles native tweeted his request, a fan replied with a video showing the “Cherry Bomb” rapper at a recent show, where he stopped to address someone who threw something on stage.

“I don’t understand the logic of throwing your s**t up here,” Tyler says in the clip. “Not only for safety reasons; But bro, I don’t want your s**t. I don’t want it. Like, not even being funny. Every show someone throws something up here, and I don’t understand the logic. Why do you think I want your s**t?” He continued, “Then if I slip and break my foot…stop throwing that f***ing s**t up here bro. Now you look stupid. Now everyone around you is looking at you like [you’re] a real f***ing idiot. Stop. F**k. F***ing, d**k-f**k.”