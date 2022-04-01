Bossip Video

One of our favorite times of the year is here—awards show season!

Not only do we get to watch remarkable African American entertainers and artists gleefully accept their accolades in front of an audience of their peers, but we also live for red carpet fashion statements. So often have we been looked over for our fashion sense, but it has become increasingly hard to ignore the Black excellence exuding from fan faves on the crimson carpet.

Let’s explore some of the styles that have turned heads and broken barriers, shall we?

Iconic looks such as Jennifer Lopez’s green plunge Versace dress and Rihanna’s 2015 frilly, pink, Giambattista Valli dress there are some red carpet styles ya just can’t get over.

While sometimes the award shows breed controversy and unforgettable moments like Kanye rushing Taylor Swift’s Best Female Video acceptance speech at the 2009 VMA’s, Lil’ Mama invading Jay Z and Alicia Keys’ “New York” performance, and most recently infamous Will Smith introducing his palm and five fingers to Chris Rock’s face, one thing that can’t be denied are celebs who turned heads with their looks for better or for worse.

In honor of the 64th Annual Grammys airing this Sunday, April 3, 2022, let’s take a stroll down memory lane and recap some standout Grammy getups

