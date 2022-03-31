Bossip Video

R.I.P.

Before he made it to the age of 27, makeup artist, beauty entrepreneur, and Instagram influencer AJ Crimson was already the proprietor of a business responsible for products that were featured in numerous TV shows and fashion magazines such as Vogue and Esquire and his work served a list of celebrities for years.

Sadly, this young artist, businessman, and visionary has transitioned but his work and influence will surely liver forever in an industry that, like most industries, gate-keeps Black practitioners out of their full potential.

“A bright light has gone out. We just spoke today about his keynote for @themakeupshow NYC. AJ Crimson you made this makeup family, industry and world a better place with your talent and authenticity. It will never be the same,” US convention The Makeup Show posted to Instagram in response to the news of Crimson’s death

The Mirror reported that Crimson, a native of Detroit, Michigan, shared his most recent social media post last week featuring a demonstration video for one of his new products.

Since the official launching of his AJ Crimson Beauty line in 2013, Crimson had grown his platform and brand to the point where celebs most of us only know through screens and magazines were on his personal clientele list.

He previously told Hello Beautiful that his passion for beauty came innately during his childhood.

“In regards to what inspired me to dive into beauty, I suppose it’s always been a part of me somehow,” said Crimson who was the key makeup artist for Bresha Webb’s HelloBeautiful cover. “I love beautiful things, people, fashion, architecture. The beauty industry sort of found me; I thought I’d be in politics, public speaking or artist management, which are all passions of mine [and] have been involved in, but beauty has taken me all over the world in a very interesting way.”

Crimson’s family also released a statement to HelloBeautiful stating:

AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all color. We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership. We thank you all for your kind words, tweets, and posts, as AJ was an inspiration to us as much as he was a bright light to the rest of the world. There are no words that can sum up his whole. Until we meet again!

According to ESSENCE, Lauren London, Missy Elliot, Regina King, Brandy and Angela Bassett were also among his clients. Crimson was also a close friend and confidante of LeToya Luckett.

Crimson is celebrated for being one of the first in his industry to offer products that work for women of all shades. “His lipsticks, in particular, were known to be the best shades on the market for Black women,” ESSENCE reported.

As of now, the cause of Crimson’s death has not been confirmed.

Rest well, sir, and we thank you for your contributions to the culture as well as your influence in the world of beauty and fashion.