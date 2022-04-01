Bossip Video

Florida Woman Exposed After Claiming To Be Tyre Sampson Cousin To Scam Donation Money

We all know Florida is one of the most wicked places on the face of the Earth. We know that the Sunshine State has decades of shady shenanigans that have earned them this infamous title and today, the heavyweight champions of f**ks**t have defended their title shamelessly.

Earlier this week, we reported on the tragic story of Tyre Sampson who fell to his death while aboard a ride at ICON Park in Orlando Florida. The 14-year-old feel several feet into a gate and onto the concrete when the free fall ride was rapidly plummeting back to the ground. From the looks of the viral video depicting the gruesome incident, it appears that the crew who runs the ride is going to have quite a bit of ‘splaining to do when it comes to accountability but that’s a story for another time. Here’s where things get really sick and twisted.

A girl named Shay Johnson (real name, Lewishena Browning) started an online donation campaign and even held a public prayer vigil where she also staged a protest to have the ride permanently demolished. Johnson was also recorded bawling while describing the blood that she was allegedly left to clean up following the accident. These were all lies. The Orlando Sentinel spoke to Tyre’s mother and she says that she has absolutely no idea who this woman is.

A woman on Facebook posted this message as word got out about this finagling faux-mily member.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michelle Guido told the newspaper that they have no police report, warrant, or evidence of any crime despite how shady this whole scam appears. Attorney’s from Tyre’s family confirmed that no one knows Shay Johnson. As of Thursday morning, the phone number that The Sentinel was given to contact Johnson was no longer in service.

Wonder why…