Is Kanye West’s social media hiatus due to a promise he made his estranged wife?

According to reports from Page Six, West told Kim Kardashian “he’s going away to get help” after his repeated public criticism of her and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media.

Kardashian family insiders reportedly told the publication that Ye has agreed to stop not only harassing his estranged wife, but her boyfriend, as well. It’s this very behavior that led to the rapper being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours last month, plus, his performance was pulled from Sunday’s GRAMMY Awards.

“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better,” a source close to the Kardashian family told Page Six. The source added that it wasn’t clear if West planned to go into a treatment facility, saying he’s stayed in Los Angeles to be with his four kids with Kim.

A rep for Kanye told the outlet, “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.”

In The Meantime…

Meanwhile, the Donda rapper just gifted his girlfriend Chaney Jones with a very special Birkin bag. According to reports from Entertainment Tonight, a source says that Ye “purchased an extremely rare version of the Birkin bag for Chaney Jones for $275,000 from Privé Porter.”

The sought-after bag is silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware and was reportedly delivered to Jones in Houston on Tuesday night. According to the source, “Kanye watched as Chaney received the bag via FaceTime.”

If you’ll recall, Kanye also gifted Julia Fox (and a few of her friends) with a Birkin bag when they dated for just a few weeks, so this gift isn’t exactly sacred. But hey, when you’re a billionaire, the women you’re dating probably have pretty high expectations.