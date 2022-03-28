Bossip Video

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian might not be on the best terms right now, but they’re both willing to put their differences aside when it comes to their kids.

Amid turmoil between the former couple and Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, KimYe was seen together supporting their eldest son Saint during his soccer game in Los Angeles over the weekend.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the co-parents are seen trying to make their (currently informal) custody arrangement work as they head toward finalize certain aspects of their divorce. The clips taken by fans show Kim and Kanye keeping a small distance between each other, though they appeared to be on speaking terms as they both tend to their other three kids–North, Chicago, and Psalm–on the sidelines.