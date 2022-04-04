Bossip Video

Cardi B is fighting with her fans, once again, this time over her choosing not to attend The GRAMMYs.

On Sunday, as the award show aired and fans criticized Cardi for not showing up, the rapper ripped fans who were dragging her and her kids because she didn’t attend the ceremony.

“I’m deleting my Twitter On God I hate this f***in dumba** fan base,” she tweeted before deactivating her account. “You got the slow dumb***es dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f**k?”

Before she deactivated her account, Cardi was frustrated over other demands from her fanbase, seemingly to getting pressured to release the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

To one fan who tweeted, “drop the f***ing album,” the Bronx native replied saying, “SUCK MY D**K.”

In response to this interaction, another fan replied, “Is she going to cry every time somebody ask for music? Like girl.”

Shortly after deleting her Twitter page, Cardi went on Instagram Live to explain why she got “irritated” and decided to deactivate.

“I’m doing girl-day s**t today, right? And I’m chilling and everything and then I’m going through my Twitter, and I see people in my Twitter—my fans, my own f***ing fans—talking s**t like, ‘Oh.’ Practically saying that I’m lazy, and that I was giving hints that I was going to the Grammys,” she said on her Live. “B***h, how the f**k was I giving hints that I’m going to the Grammys when I literally lasering and bleaching my p***y on my Insta story?”

She continued, asking fans why she’d go to an award show at the moment when she hasn’t released anything new.

“Do I have any new music?” she asked. “Why would I show up with one nomination? And I lost it anyways, so you wanted me to go to the Grammys, lose and award, and me just be there smiling like, ‘That’s great, that’s great.’ Like, come on now my n***a. Come on now. I don’t like that s**t. And then it’s like, ‘Oh but you was giving out hints…’ What in my Insta story gave you hints that I was gonna go into the Grammys?”

Hopefully, Cardi will be back on Twitter soon. It looks like she may have left Instagram as well.