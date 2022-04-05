Bossip Video

Bipartisan Senate Vote Pushes Ketanji Brown Jackson Toward Final Confirmation

Not even the Republican haters in the Senate Judiciary Committee could hold the honorable Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson back. Yesterday, we reported that the Senate Judiciary Committee would likely be deadlocked in their vote to send President Biden’s nominee to the full chamber for a final vote. Well, that deadlock came to pass with a partyline 11-11 vote. That tie allowed Senator Chuck Shumer to file what is called a discharge motion in order to take the vote in front of the full Senate body. That vote tallied 53-47 in favor of Judge Brown Jackson.

According to ABCNews, following that full Senate vote, three Republicans came out publicly to announce that they will vote “yes” on Judge Brown Jackson despite their party’s obnoxious and willfully ignorant praising of her record, demeanor, and overall humanity as pointed out so astutely by the good folks at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

GOP Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Susan Collins of Maine say that they not only believe that Judge Brown Jackson is qualified but they also have grown weary of the political theater rantings of people like Lindsay Graham, Josh Hawley, and Ted Cruz.

“After multiple in-depth conversations with Judge Jackson and deliberative review of her record and recent hearings, I will support her historic nomination to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” Murkowski said in a statement. “My support rests on Judge Jackson’s qualifications…it also rests on my rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which, on both sides of the aisle, is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year.”

As for Mitt Romney, here’s his take on supporting what will be the first Black woman to ever don a SCOTUS robe:

“After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor. While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity. I congratulate Judge Jackson on her expected confirmation and look forward to her continued service to our nation”

SOUNDS good. Let’s see some action though…