Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have only been engaged for a couple months, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they wanted to get married quickly.

The GRAMMYs were in Las Vegas for the first time ever this year, which gave Kourtney and Travis the opportunity to get married in the famous wedding destination.

According to reports from TMZ, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer walked into One Love Wedding Chapel around 1:30 AM on Monday, just hours after he performed live at the GRAMMYs. The pair reportedly didn’t allow the venue to take any photos, bringing their own photographer and security instead.

Is This Whole Thing Legal?

Sources connected to the couple initially told TMZ they had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel’s owner, who was also a witness. Later, the outlet reported that a source close to the couple said they hadn’t gotten a license, which wouldn’t make their shotgun wedding legal.