Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have only been engaged for a couple months, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they wanted to get married quickly.
Source: Jerod Harris / Getty
The GRAMMYs were in Las Vegas for the first time ever this year, which gave Kourtney and Travis the opportunity to get married in the famous wedding destination.
According to reports from TMZ, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer walked into One Love Wedding Chapel around 1:30 AM on Monday, just hours after he performed live at the GRAMMYs. The pair reportedly didn’t allow the venue to take any photos, bringing their own photographer and security instead.
Is This Whole Thing Legal?
Sources connected to the couple initially told TMZ they had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel’s owner, who was also a witness. Later, the outlet reported that a source close to the couple said they hadn’t gotten a license, which wouldn’t make their shotgun wedding legal.
Apparently, it was important to Kravis that an Elvis impersonator officiate the wedding, so that’s who pronounced them man and wife. Unsurprisingly, this will not be the only ceremony to mark the couple’s commitment, and there will reportedly be “several” other celebrations with lots of fanfare.
Barker proposed to Kardashian in October 2021, and while they’ve been even more inseparable ever since, the pair hasn’t announced any sort of wedding plans. This will be Kourtney’s first marriage and Travis’ third.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.