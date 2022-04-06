Bossip Video

Monica Denise’s something-ship with 51-year-old incarcerated rapper Corey Miller aka C-Murder is still going strong.

Monica Pays C-Murder A Prison Visit

The singer paid her longtime love a visit in prison this week, with photos from the intimate meeting surfacing on social media. In the flicks, Monica, 41, is standing in front of Murder, real name Corey Miller, as the rapper embraces her from behind. In another shot, he seems to lean into her back as she poses and smiles.

Don’t they look cute?

The New Orleans rapper is currently serving a life sentence at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, for the alleged murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in 2002. C-Murder was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2009 over the 2002 incident. However, several years ago, a witness who said he saw C-Murder fire the gun recanted his testimony.

Monica and C-Murder dated when the singer was a teenager, eventually calling things quits until after Monica called off her marriage to Shannon Brown in 2019. In 2021, the “Angel Of Mine” singer rallied to get Kim Kardashian involved with C-Murder’s legal case after rekindling their connection.

Fans React To Monica And C-Murder’s Coupled-Up Prison Photos

Fans sent Monica praise on Twitter for “holding it down” after photos of her visiting C-Murder surfaced. So far, she hasn’t commented on the status of his legal battle but fans are loving how she’s supporting him through his time served.

Scroll down to see.

Good for them! Do YOU want to see more of Monica and C-Murder in the public eye together?