FreeCoreyMiller: Monica Recruits Kim Kardashian To Assist In Freeing TRU Love C-Murder From Life Sentence, He Praises Her Loyalty

Monica vowed to help get ex-boyfriend C-Murder out of his life-long jail sentence and she’s added Calabasas freedom-fighter Kim Kardashian to help her cause.

Kim made the announcement on Sunday that she was teaming up with Monica and two powerhouse attorney to #FreeCoreyMiller, noting that new evidence has been brought forth contradicting his guilty conviction since his original trial in 2002.

“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict. Today I’m teaming up with @MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller“

Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

Power move! Kim so far has had a great track record in freeing wrongfully-convicted folks, assisting in several cases over the last few years including Cyntoia Brown’s and Alice Johnson’s.

Monica explained in a lengthy post how she came to ask Kim for help after a conversation with La La Anthony.

C Murder & I are bonded by truth, honesty & Loyalty ! There’s never been a promise broken & I vowed to seek help! After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent… I shared that There are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury!

Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this.

