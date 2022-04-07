Bossip Video

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed By Senate As First Black Woman SCOTUS

Ketanji Brown Jackson is not quite a Justice yet but she most certainly will be now that the Senate has officially confirmed her nomination to become the very first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court of the United States!

The three Republicans who crossed the aisle, Romney, Murkowski, and Collins, to do something decent for a change made all the difference in the 53-47 vote. This isn’t to give any of the previously mentioned GOP names a cookie, however, it should not come as a surprise that almost every senator with an “R” next to their name chose to walk the party line as a midterm vote fast-approches.

As you saw, the party of MAGA tucked their tails and dipped out of the room as Democrats gave the historic confirmation a rousing round of applause. The s**t-eating-smirk of displeasure on Mitch McConnell’s face warms our cold hearts.

After making the big announcement, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about what she was feeling in the wake of confirming sista SCOTUS.

“It’s an extraordinary day and I think it’s a very important statement today about who we are as a nation that we put Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on the highest court of our land. So let us all I think rejoice,” she said.

Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson! We wish her the best upon taking the bench!