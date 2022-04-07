Bossip Video

We stan!

Emerging star Jessica Williams will soon have the world under her spell with her wonderfully whimsical performance as twinkle-eyed Professor Lally Hicks in upcoming Fantasy-Thriller ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.’

Known for her star turn as Mia on HBO’s ‘Love Life’ and hilariously relatable musings on ‘2 Dope Queens,’ the Harlem-bred comedian was destined to cover ESSENCE where she opened up about her role in ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ her tough bout with Endometriosis, standing with the queer community, and more in the cover story you can read here.

“I would be on these sets that were 40 feet tall, to kind of immerse you in this world,” she said. “At that point, I’m like, B*tch, I’m a f*cking w*tch.”

And for those looking for Black witch cosplay options, she provided a pair of fantastical looks while promoting the buzzy film on the international promo tour.

Name a cooler witch. You can’t.

We caught up with our new favorite witch and Mads Mikkelsen who talked the magical movie-of-the-moment, keeping wizard secrets, starring in a global blockbuster, and more in our interview you can watch below:

In ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Peep the trailer below:

Play

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, 2-time Oscar nominee Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” was directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. The film was produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram and Tim Lewis.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ hits UK theaters on April 8, 2022 and U.S. cinemas a week later on April 15, 2022.