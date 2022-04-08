Bossip Video

“Harlem” actress Meagan Good and her estranged ex DeVon Franklin have made their divorce official in recent news, and her fans seem to be focused on rumors she’s getting cozy with another man.

Meagan Good Finalizes Divorce With DeVon Franklin With No Spousal Support

According to a report from Radar this week, the 41-year-old star and her estranged husband DeVon Franklin have hashed out a divorce settlement, and reportedly Meagan wasn’t present for the hearing, which determined that neither of the public figures will pay spousal support.

The outlet revealed that DeVon asked the judge presiding over his case to grant him a default since Meagan was a no-show. The pastor claimed, per their agreement, they terminated the right to request spousal support, and Meagan’s former name would be restored.

Battle Rapper Dizaster Sparks Rumor He’s Dating Meagan Good

As news Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin officially divorced hit the internet, more chatter about the starlet’s dating life sparked online thanks to battle rapper Dizaster.

The rumor that Meagan and Dizaster were hooking up started after Dizaster posted two photos that show them relaxing after a sweaty workout together in Los Angeles.

He captioned the images:

“Twitter People… How mad are u on a scale of 1 to infinity?”

Dizaster, 37, is a battle rapper from Southern California. The entertainer appears to be Lebanese, sharing his I.D. from when he lived in Lebanon as a teen with followers.

Interesting news, but maybe these two are simply working together? Dizaster also hosts “No Jumper,” a podcast based in Los Angeles featuring many celebrities and pop-culture adjacent guests.

Since sharing the photos of himself and Meagan on April 2nd, Dizaster and the actress have not been linked.