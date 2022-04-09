Bossip Video

It’s the moment a lot of fans have been waiting for! P-Valley finally announces it’s return to Starz for Season 2!

Fans have been anxiously waiting for details on season 2 of P-Valley and the hit television series has finally given viewers an inside look on what to expect.

The Starz series returns June 3rd and the cast gives first look-photos plus a run down of what your favorite characters will bring to the screen.

The official synopsis released to the public reads:

When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at the Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.

The second season is packed with 10 exciting and thrill seeking episodes. The series will pick up with Hailey (Elarica Johnson), Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), and Mercedes (Brandee Evans) scuffling with Hailey’s violent ex-boyfriend Montavius (Cranston Johnson) in the Pynk’s Paradise Room where he was shot.

P-Valley creator, Katori Hall, sat down with Entertainment Weekly and assured that fans will definitely get answers to their questions from last season.

“There are so many stories to tell with ‘P-Valley,’ and every season we shift the story,” Hall said. “Further to that idea of darkness descending upon Chucalissa, every single character is dealing with being haunted — haunted by the past, haunted by their mistakes. And I think we’re all going to see how there is a literal and figurative haunting that occurs inside and outside the Pynk.”

Hall also decided to include the COVID-19 pandemic into the second season to reflect the present moment and time.

“As strippers and people in the stripping industry — which is based on intimacy and gathering — our characters have to figure out a way to survive in a moment where gatherings have stopped,” Hall said. “To us, it was just a very universal experience, like everybody and they mama had to deal with having their dreams, their livelihoods stop. We’re using fiction to tell a very important truth that I think is going to resonate with our fan base, and also newer viewers who come to the show.”

When last season wrapped Hall teased the battle for the throne between Uncle Clifford and Hailey as the “stuff of legends.” She gave Entertainment Weekly a description of their dynamic relationship this season.

I think it’s surprising. I don’t think they come out of the gate being stereotypically catty with each other. They’re two very smart people. They’re business-minded, and they understand — particularly in the face of this new foe — that they are gonna have to work together. What’s going to come out of that is, you know, there’s some people who are more passive-aggressive when they’re fighting, and we’re going to see that sneakiness. Sometimes that comes out when people are really truly manipulative and really truly dangerous — they act like they’re your friend when they’re actually your foe. [Laughs]. So Uncle Clifford is going to learn that [about Hailey], and Hailey has always been this way. She’s a shape-shifter. You think she’s on your side, and all of a sudden she reveals herself to be someone who’s incredibly, incredibly dangerous.

Check out the exclusive first look photos below.

Y’all ready?! Let us know which character you’re most excited to see in Season 2 below!