Khloé Kardashian isn’t going to change how she’s parenting, no matter how many commenters online think she’s doing it wrong.

Following her appearance at The Kardashians premiere event earlier this week, the reality star took to Twitter to respond to criticism over her holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson in red (well, grey) carpet photos.

“For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” she wrote in a tweet on Friday. “Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here.”

True, who turns 4 next week, was the only famous little one being carried at the event, even though she wasn’t the only Kardashian kid posing on the red carpet. It’s almost like every parent has their own way of doing things!

More From The Premiere

In other Khloé news, according to reports from Page Six, the Good American founder yelled “Liar” as a scene featuring her ex Tristan Thompson was screened at the premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday.

As their relationship drama unfolds on the show, the NBA player appears in an episode telling Khloé that he was working on regaining her trust. As the episode played, “someone in the audience screamed, ‘Liar!,’” a source at the party told Page Six. “It was Khloé. She yelled super loud, ‘Liar.’” Another source confirmed it was the 37-year-old reality star who made the outburst, telling the outlet “it wasn’t an angry yell.” “She jokingly said, ‘Liar.’ People were laughing,” the source explained. “She was in an amazing mood and spirits.”