Bossip Video

About four years after Tristan Thompson was first caught cheating while Khloé Kardashian was pregnant, she’s ready to admit that he’s not her dream man, after all.

During the family’s interview on Good Morning America for Wednesday’s The Kardashians: An ABC News Special, the Good American founder opened up about her on-again, off-again relationship with the father of her child.

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth [to True] and I was able to still have him in the delivery room,” Khloé told co-anchor Robin Roberts. “It might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

Kardashian went on to admit that while she thinks the NBA player is still “a great guy and a great dad,” he’s “just not the guy for me.”

When Roberts asked Khloé about wanting more privacy amid her ups and downs with Thompson, she responded, “We all crave those times, we definitely do, but I think we all know what we signed up for. What I go through on social media is not what I go through in real life.”

Kim’s Side Of The Story

Of course, her sister Kim Kardashian also talked about her relationships during the interview special, revealing how she talks to her children about her divorce from ex Kanye West.

“You want to take the high road and sometimes it’s hard,” she said of Ye’s social media outbursts, going on to say, “I’ve always been a champion of him speaking his truth.”