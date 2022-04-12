Bossip Video

10 Shot On NYC Subway Train During Shooting And Gassing

Chaos erupted this morning aboard a New York City MTA subway in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. According to a CNN report, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell told the public that a Black man dressed in a construction vest and green hoodie donned a gas mask, activated a gas canister, and opened fire inside the Manhattan-bound train. The result was 10 people with gunshot wounds and 6 others injured in other ways, 5 of those 10 are in critical condition yet stable.

Below is a video that was taken by a passenger on the train in the aftermath of the shooting and gassing. We will caution you that while there is no shooting in the clip, there is graphic content that you may not want to see.

At this time, the gunman is still at large and authorities have no motive. Mayor Eric Adams is currently isolated at his home while he battles COVID-19 but he did make some public remarks that you can see below.

A report by CBSNews details the efforts of an “all-out” manhunt to find the man who is still considered armed and extremely dangerous. New York is a very big city and there’s no telling where this guy is. A fact that will likely influence at least a few New Yorkers to find a new way home this evening.

If you are in the NYC area and want to report any information about the person responsible, you can drop dime on NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips.