An ALLBLK series has debuted a new episode and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On the latest episode of “Millennials” which centers around the lives of four 20-something roommates and their neighbor as they navigate the chaos of being young in the city of angels, there’s a special guest appearance.

Loni Love is featured in the episode as Bernice “PutYoFootInIt” and she’s got some hilarious beef with her very own brother.

Bernice is none too pleased with her brother Bernie ahead of a forthcoming cooking contest and she lets that be well known. The clearly competitive sister has an ongoing sibling rivalry with her younger sibling and she ticks off all the ways she’s come out ahead of him.

“I came to size up my competition,” says Bernice. “I’m here for this cookoff and we didn’t have to do it like this but I’mma beat your a** in front of all the cameras.”

Bernie however is unphased.

“If you the competition they might as well put that $50,000 in my pocket right now,” he says.

Bernice then trolls her “loser” brother.

“I took your b**** back in the day and word on the street is you about to lose this place!” says Bernice.

M E S S Y!

Take an exclusive look at Bernie Vs. Bernice below.

Loni Love also recapped playing Bernice on E! Daily’s Pop.

A new episode of Millennials streams TOMORROW April 14 on ALLBK.

In season 2 of ALLBLK’s “Millennials,” we’re following Travis (Philip Bolden, Are We There Yet?), Jaheem (Keraun “King Keraun” Harris, Hiking With Rappers), and Todd (Aaron Grady, Everybody Hates Chris) as they find themselves hustling to make rent while Omar is on a business assignment overseas.

They now must coexist with their new roommate, Derrick “Fitz” Fitzgerald (Nathan Davis Jr., Snowfall, Detroit), a renaissance man who makes his living as an art dealer. Meanwhile, the unlikely romance between Jaheem and Mercedes (Teresa “Topnotch” Celeste, Tales, Wild N’ Out) is moving fast and furious however he quickly learns the do’s and don’ts of having a girlfriend in the new age social media era.

CeCe (Katherine Florence, social media influencer @katieflorence) and Mercedes start a podcast to voice their opinions while Cousin Adrian (comedian Juhahn Jones) returns and lends his expertise on dating women of color. Todd ventures into a new lucrative career in professional video gaming but faces an uphill battle as his gaming career is challenged by the top gamers in the nation. Upon Travis’ return to the apartment, he stumbles upon an invention that blows up on the internet, but his success is short-lived, when he falls victim to cancel culture.

Rounding out the cast are, Tanjareen Thomas, Buddy Lewis, Howard M. Lockie, Bobby Slaski, and DeShaude Barner in recurring roles.

“Millennials” airs Thursday on ALLBLK.