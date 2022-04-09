Bossip Video

After 8 seasons of bringing entertainment news to viewers daytime talk show “The Real” has been canceled.

Co-host Loni Love took to social media to confirm the information and blamed the cancellation on COVID.

“In my opinion Covid costs killed this show.. it’s been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!”

She went on to explain that the cast and crew “did everything we could to scale the show down…We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio.”

Fellow co-host Garcelle Beauvais also acknowledged the cancellation by tweeting, “It [was] a fun ride!! Got to work with an group of amazing women and crew 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

“The Real” originally premiered in 2003 with five co-hosts, Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai, Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Bailon and Love. Tamar Braxton exited the show in 2016, under complicated and confusing circumstances. At the time, she said she was blindsided by her firing and blamed her co-hosts for ousting her, leading to years of off-camera feuding between she and the women.

Tamera Mowry-Housley exited the “The Real” in July 2020 after seven years on the show. “I had NO intention to talk about this today…but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Many fans of the show felt “The Real” ended a long time ago once Tamar made her departure. While there might have been drama among the hosts, fans enjoyed Tamar’s spicy personality and unique reporting style.

The series started off with three seasons pre-taped, then eventually switched to live shows in season 4 to include more audience participation.

The show which was created by “Jersey Shore” executive producer SallyAnn Salsano, used a similar format to “The View” but aimed to reach a younger and more diverse demographic.

During its run, “The Real” picked up three Daytime Emmy Awards, including outstanding entertainment talk show hosts in 2018.

Were you a fan of “The Real”? Let us know your thoughts below!