Perpetually handsy Cuba Gooding Jr. has recently admitted to being perpetually handsy in a court of law. According to TMZ, the frequently accused actor has accepted a plea deal in his latest sexual misconduct case in order to avoid an extended trip to the hoosegow. Gooding was facing 6 misdemeanor charges for 3 different incidents where he got out of pocket with women. When all was said and done, Cuba plead guilty to “forcible touching” for the time that he kissed a woman in the mouth at NYC’s LAVO nightclub in 2019.

In another case, Cuba was arrested for touching a woman’s breast while partying at a rooftop bar in New York. In 2018, Cuba allegedly pinched the butt of a woman at TAO in downtown NYC after he made an unwanted sexually suggestive remark to him.

In order to maintain this deal, Gooding must continue in his alcohol and behavior treatment program for 6 more months and not have any new arrests. If he does this, he will be allowed to change the forcible touching charge to 2nd-degree harassment. If he gets handsy again, he’ll do a year in jail.

Cuba must have some super clout with the judge because he’s likely not rich enough or famous enough to “deserve” all these second chances for the type of crimes he committed. He got “the tapes” or something? Make this make sense!