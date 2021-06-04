Bossip Video

Time for Cuba to pay up!

Remember this story? According to a Page Six report, Natasha Ashworth, the bartender who accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of pinching her butt at a nightclub in 2019 has won a default judgment against the actor. The judgment was decided after he failed to respond to her lawsuit, according to a new court ruling. Reportedly, the “Jerry Maguire” star, 53, failed to respond to Ashworth’s complaint for more than a year.

On Wednesday, a Manhattan Supreme Court judge granted Ashworth’s request for a default judgment after the star refused to hire a civil lawyer or file any court papers to defend himself. The win was for Ashworth’s civil claims of assault and battery, but Justice Alexander Tisch denied a default judgment for infliction of emotional distress, citing its redundancy.

According to Page Six, lawyer Mark Heller, who is representing Gooding, said the claim is “baseless, and the judgment is worthless.”

Ok, Mark.

Despite the judgment, Cuba’s court troubles are far from done. As previously reported, Page Six noted that Gooding was sued by another woman, who filed suit against the actor in August accusing him of twice raping her in a Soho hotel room in 2013. At the time of the incident, the victim claimed that she met Gooding in his hotel room so that he could change clothes. Allegedly the Academy Award-winning actor undressed and began to “forcibly and without consent put one hand in her halter top to touch Plaintiff’s breasts and one hand up her dress,” before raping her, the lawsuit claims. The victim is seeking a jury trial and an undisclosed amount in damages for the alleged assault.

This recent judgment will allow for a trial that would also determine potential monetary damages Ashworth may be awarded in the case.

