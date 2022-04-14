Bossip Video

Police respond to reports of a shooting at DaBaby’s North Carolina estate where a suspect was reportedly caught trespassing and shot on the property.

DaBaby is involved in another insane situation near his hometown in North Carolina.

Last night around 8 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about a person shot at his Troutman residence. The Troutman Police Department announced the shooting on Facebook, stating they found a victim at the residence of Jonathan Lyndale Kirk a.k.a DaBaby.

Upon arrival at the residence, they found the victim near the football field on the property suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect was transferred to Iredell County EMS for treatment, a representative said in the statement.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, but the house itself has a 10-foot concrete wall to keep out unwanted visitors, so there is really no good excuse for anyone to be wandering the property.

DaBaby reportedly moved to the residence in 2019 and has had issues with the neighbors complaining about his bright backyard lighting according to PageSix. Since his arrival, police have reportedly been called to the residence 30 times for various issues but none even remotely as serious as this one.

This story is still developing…