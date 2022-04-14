Bossip Video

Yaya Mayweather has pleaded guilty to the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Lashai Jacobs.

Mayweather appeared in court in Houston on Wednesday, according to reports from The Shade Room, where she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing the mother of one of YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s children.

Court documents obtained by Complex reveal Yaya faces six months of probation for the assault, which could include community service, restitution, or a combination of the two. She was originally facing up to 20 years in prison for the crime.

Her attorney, Kent Schaffer, spoke with XXL about Yaya’s plea on Wednesday, April 13. “We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State,” Schaffer said. “The agreement calls for Iyanna to be on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior.”

In April 2020, NBA YoungBoy and Jacobs were at his home when Iyanna showed up at the residence. An argument went down that eventually made its way to the kitchen, where Mayweather grabbed two knives.

Jacobs reportedly stepped towards Mayweather, which led to Iyanna heading toward the woman with one of the knives. At the time, Jacobs told police that she didn’t feel the first knife stabbing her, but then Mayweather proceeded to stab her with the second knife.

Yaya has a court hearing scheduled for June 16.