Bossip Video

Archie Eversole Allegedly Murdered By His Own Brother

Yesterday, terrible news struck the hip-hop community as it was announced that Atlanta legend Archie Eversole had died at age 37. Eversole became a national treasure in music and sports with his forever anthem “We Ready”.

At the time of the news, there was no mention of how Eversole died. Well, today, we got more disturbing news that confirmed what happened. According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, the man responsible for the rapper’s death is his own brother! Alexander Kraus has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault for shooting Eversole at a gas station on the east side of town. Police responded to an emergency call and found Archie in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He would later die at the hospital.

No additional details are available at this time but we fully expect to hear a full report on the circumstances that lead to the murder in the coming days if not hours. Until then, our thoughts and prayers will continue to go out the family who is undoubtedly suffering tremendous heartbreak at the loss of two members.