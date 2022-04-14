Bossip Video

Idris Elba FINALLY Confirms Dave Chappelle’s claim he used to sell him weed when he was a doorman in NYC.

Idris Elba is currently one of the most active actors in Hollywood but of course, it wasn’t handed to him on a silver platter. We all remember him from smaller roles and of course The Wire but Dave Chappelle is one person who has shared stories of Idris before the acting.

While on the Joe Rogan Podcast last year Dave Chappelle revealed Idris used to sell him weed when he was a security guard at the comedy club Caroline’s. Even though it was decades ago many thought Dave Chappelle may have been mistaken as Idris avoided commenting on it thus far. Thanks to a recent press interview for Sonic 2, Idris finally confirmed the rumored story.

“I used to sell weed,” said Elba . “I did that for a little bit just to, you know, help pay the way. I DJ’ed quite a bit. I was a doorman. I was a doorman at Caroline’s comedy club [in New York], which is fascinating now, when I meet the comedians that you kind of remember the English guy. Tall English guy with the funny accent and the little hair.”

Long story short Mans n’ Dem had the pack on him and had a distinct accent so he was memorable. We are glad he confirmed while also admitting he wasn’t proud of it.

You can catch Idris Elba speaking about his past life in full below.