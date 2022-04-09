Bossip Video

The family that slays together

All eyes were on Idris Elba, his stunning wife Sabrina, and gorgeous daughter Isan at the star-studded ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ premiere that brought out Jim Carrey, ‘Insecure’ star Natasha Rothwell, Tika Sumpter, Tommy Davidson, Kid Cudi, and many more.

Idris came thru dripping in Gucci alongside wife Sabrina who stunned in Rick Owens and daughter Isan who rocked Kenzo on the bustling blue carpet.

A welcome addition to the family-friendly franchise, Elba, 49, stars as the formidable Knuckles in ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ where the world’s favorite blue hedgehog returns for a next-level adventure with all of our faves from the first film.

“Idris makes the coffee table seem sexier, you know, he puts his feet up on it and suddenly it’s like, ‘damn that coffee table is fire,” joked Jim Carrey during an interview with ET. “The guy has just got it going on.”

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations.

Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Peep the trailer below:

Play

“Super glad he joined the gang, and I am super glad because he is just a great actor to begin with, and a great presence,” gushed Carrey about Elba. “I hope he had a fun time doing it, because I never saw him during the whole thing. I still haven’t run into him, it’s hilarious.”

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ is now playing in theaters everywhere.