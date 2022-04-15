’61st Street’ Exclusive Sneak Peek: Police Put The Pressure On Moses’ Brother To Tell Them His Whereabouts

Did y’all catch the premiere of ’61st Street?’

The gritty new series from BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat is a raw, thrilling drama series about a promising Chicago high school athlete wrongfully swept up into the criminal justice system. Emmy®-winner Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Lovecraft Country) leads an ensemble cast that includes Emmy®-nominee Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us, King Richard), Mark O’Brien (City on a Hill, Blue Bayou), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter, Lights Out), Tosin Cole (Doctor Who, Hollyoaks), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Your Honor, Manifest) and Bentley Green (Snowfall, Sweet Magnolias).

Check out the trailer for the series HERE

If you missed the first episode, the pilot is currently available on the AMC website for your viewing pleasure. The episode introduces us to Moses Johnson and reveals how he ends up becoming the target of corrupt police during a presumed drug sting. For those of y’all who are already tuned in, you’re in for a treat. We’ve got a sneak preview clip for Sunday’s upcoming episode of ’61st Street.’ In the intense scene below, Moses’ brother Joshua is hauled in by police and put under intense pressure to give him up. Will he give in or stay silent?

Check out the clip below:

Play

“What if the cop who finds him isn’t like me?” the cop asks. “What if he’s like them? The clock is ticking Joshua. If he gets killed out there, that’s on you. You can save your brother’s life by telling me where he is. That’s your responsibility.”

Not cool at all. No cop should be allowed to speak to a kid like that.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

While on a collision course with the Chicago Police Department, Moses makes contact with the one person who could save him. Martha chases political aspirations.

What did you think of the clip?

’61st Street’ Episode 102 Premieres Sunday, April 17 at 10 pm ET/9c on AMC. The shows’s first two episodes streaming on AMC+ and ALLBLK