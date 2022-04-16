Bossip Video

As the rest of the world worries about cheating rumors started by a completely unreliable source, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are just going on with their lives as normal.

Following a statement from Amina Muaddi–the designer Rocky was rumored to be cheating with–pointing out the absurdity of the whole thing, the influencer who first reported these rumors is speaking out.

On Friday, April 15, fashion writer Louis Pisano walked back his breaking news about Rih and A$AP splitting due to infidelity, apologizing over the frenzy he caused.

“Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received,” he wrote in a statement. “I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it.”

Pisano continued, “So I’d like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets. I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused. I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I’m going to move away from. I’m going to take some time away from Twitter to figure out what that looks like and how I can start using my platforms better as I’ve gotten away from using them for more positive work. Again I apologize to them for this unnecessary drama.”

As for the couple in question, sources close to the pair have already confirmed to multiple outlets that the aforementioned story was completely false.

Now, the soon-to-be parents have finally been spotted together for the first time since these rumors surfaced, seen arriving at Grantly Adams International airport in Barbados.

According to Daily Mail, A$AP Rocky’s family was also spotted at the airport in Barbados, seemingly bringing them over to meet Rihanna’s family.

It looks like the Fenty founder could be having her baby in Barbados, flying to her home country after spending most of her third trimester in Los Angeles. While the couple haven’t revealed a due date, there’s no question their little one is coming sometime soon, and it seems like they’ll have the whole family around to witness the special moment.