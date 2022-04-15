Is A$AP Rocky out here fumbling his blissful romance with mommy to be Rihanna? Ooh nah, nah–not so much!

On Thursday fans thought that the Fenty Beauty head honcho and her rapper boo called it quits, which would be disheartening considering that they’re due to welcome their first child together soon. What’s caused the speculation, you ask?

Well, on April 14, a fashion blogger by the name of Louis Pisano took to Twitter alleging that the “Umbrella” hitmaker caught Rocky cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

In his lengthy Twitter thread, Pisano who was dubbed by Interview Magazine as the “messiest fashion influencer on the Internet”, claimed that Rocky cheated with Muaddi who has close ties to the billionaire mogul, as she’s “responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear” line.

Muaddi teamed up with Rihanna to create a number of shoes for the brand in 2020. In fact, the 36-year-old designer won “Collaborator of the Year” from Footwear News for her work with Fenty which makes this random rumor even more bizarre.

Pisano claimed that Rocky’s creeping with the celebrity designer was nothing new. He alleged that Muaddi “was seeing” the Harlem rapper “years ago” and that they previously collaborated on a shoe collection together.

The tidbit about Muaddi and Rocky working together in the past is true.

Rocky and Amina collaborated on their AWGE x Amina Muaddi shoe collection back in 2020 and during an interview with the Vogue, Muaddi who has also supplied her famous footwear to stars like Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner said that she and Rocky had known” each for so many years” prior to launching the project.

“It was only natural someday it would lead to something like this,” the Oscar Tiye shoe brand co-founder explained. “Everything happens when it’s meant to,” she says. “It was a natural time for us.”

Muaddi also gushed about how partnering with the “Fashion Killa” was something she’d always cherish “close to” her heart.

“I wanted to do it with someone who shares my values and my perspective on creativity and design. Rocky doesn’t compromise himself in his work or whatever he does; he’s a perfectionist the same way I am, ” she added.

As soon as the story hit we said that “the math just ain’t mathin’ on this one.”

Especially since Muaddi appears to have much love and respect for Rih and her bold take on “Ri-Defining” style . She also JUST shared a photo of Rihanna sporting a pair of her newly released “Ursina pumps” on Thursday.

In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Muaddi also showered Rihanna with praise, telling the publication:

“She’s such a nice person. She sent me some Fenty clothes when she launched her own label – I feel amazing when I’m wearing them. There’s that swagger, you feel like you are channeling Rihanna.”

Well, it looks like our suspicions that the Amina and Rocky rumors were BS were right.

Rihanna Source & Amina Muaddi Shut Down A$AP Rocky Cheating Claims

Neither Rih nor Rocky spoke directly on the separation chit-chatter but a source close to the “Anti” crooner told TMZ Friday that the allegations were “100% false on both counts” and reiterated that the rumor was “1 million percent not true.”

According to the insider, Rih and Rocky’s relationship is “fine” and still going strong.

Additionally, Amina Muaddi is shutting down the rumors herself.

The shoe designer released a lengthy statement on her Twitter that read;

“I initially assumed that fake gossip–fabricated with such malicious intent–would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life,” she added referencing Rihanna’s pregnancy. “Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy life and I go back to business—I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

Meanwhile old Pisano the blogger is doubling down on the Rih and Rocky infidelity rumors.

Yeah, aight. Sounds like someone’s spreading rumors for clout.

What do you think about Amina and Rihanna sources shutting down the A$AP Rocky cheating rumor?

Sound off in the comments.