Doja Cat’s first time on the Coachella stage came when she joined Rico Nasty for their collaboration, “Tia Tamera” in 2019. Last night, she returned to the desert to perform her own set, marking her first time on the festival’s lineup.

On Sunday night, Doja Cat took the main stage to perform tracks off last year’s GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her, along with more surprises.

The star debuted her new song “Hound Dog,” which is set to appear in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. She was also joined by her collaborators Tyga and Rico Nasty for performances of their hits “Juicy” and “Tia Tamera,” respectfully.

Those weren’t the only collabs she delivered onstage, though. Following up on a TikTok from last month that saw Doja making a jingle for Taco Bell, the singer announced onstage that she’s working with the chain to bring back the beloved Mexican Pizza.

“I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way,” Doja teased onstage. She went on to confirm the item will be coming back to the menu on March 19 in a tweet after her performance.

Throughout her hour-long set, the rapper had multiple wardrobe changes as she took fans through some of her biggest hits like “Say So,” “Juicy,” “Need To Know,” and more. Even though she took the stage before The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia, she gave the headliners a run for their money, impressing the crowd with her extravagant graphics, choreography, dancers, and more.

Just last month, Doja claimed she was “quitting” music after receiving backlash from her Paraguay fans on social media. While she’s fulfilled all of her commitments since, like this Coachella performance, the artist told fans a few days after her initial announcement that she still plans on quitting after seeing through her contracts.

During her Coachella set, the rapper told fans, “Don’t give up. Don’t quit. Believe in yourself. I love you,” in between songs. Could this be a sign that Doja Cat isn’t retiring from music after all? We’ll just have to wait and see.

If you missed her set last night, you can catch the livestream of her performance at Weekend 2 of Coachella next Sunday. After that, she’s hitting the road with The Weeknd for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, playing in cities across North America from July through September.