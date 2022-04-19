Bossip Video

Chlöe Gives Architectural Digest Tour Of Her Los Angeles Home

Chlöe Bailey is opening wide and letting it all hang out as she spreads the curtains and allows Architectural Digest access deep into her private areas. The “Treat Me” songstress appeared on the most recent episode of Open Door and detailed the aesthetic she was looking for in her very first adult home.

The Atlanta peach turned Los Angeleno says she was adamant about keeping a southern flavor in the design of her 1,300 square foot not-so-humble abode.

“That piece of me is definitely in the apartment,” Chlöe explains via Zoom. “I think where L.A. comes in is that view,” she adds, referencing her first adult home’s stunning vista. “You can’t really avoid it, especially with the Hollywood sign. I always want things to feel warm and light—that’s what I take from my family home.”

Southern charm aside, Chlöe says she wanted the space to feel “elegant, chic, and elevated” while maintaining a “boss b****h” energy.

Press play on the video below to see if Miss Bailey accomplished her goal. We have no doubt that you’ll enjoy this video even if she didn’t.

What say you? You feelin’ Chlöe’s crib?