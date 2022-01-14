Bossip Video

Booed up or just buddies? That’s the question a rapper was asked amid rumors that he’s having a coworker cannoodleship with a drool-worthy songstress.

Gunna was a guest on ‘”The Breakfast Club” this week and during his chat, he was asked about several things including his style that Rihanna turned into a Halloween costume.

“That was a hit!” said Gunna who added that he’s been dressing [in his own unique style] since he was a kid. “That was a classic! Hello? This Rih Rih. I was like ‘Oh my God, I couldn’t believe it!’ I don’t even know Rih Rih by the way. It felt good, she went viral, I wnt viral. My whole family called me.”

Things got especially interesting however when he was asked to speak on those pesky rumors that he’s dating Chlöe Bailey.

As previously reported after insisting they were just friends after their first outing together, “The Drip Or Drown” rapper was spotted holding hands with the songstress while leaving the Lakers game.

When they were first spotted at an NBA game together back in October, the pair told reporters that they were “just linking up to work on music together.” That music is of course the song “You & Me” from Gunna’s DS4Ever album—-but are they more than collaborators?

Seems that way.

While talking to Angela Yee, DJ Envy, and Charlamagne Tha God, Gunna openly blushed when asked about the “Have Mercy” singer. He also debunked an Internet rumor that they’re cousins.

“Definitely not my cousin, we ain’t cousins,” said Gunna noting that Chlöe is a woman he’d have to be “honest” with. “We’re really close friends. Got a hit, hit, song together. I plan on us performing the song together.”

He also noted that his interest in her was especially peaked after he saw Chlöe’s VMAs performance where she licked the microphone she was using. After her performance, Gunna reposted the picture in his InstaStory.

“I didn’t know her [before the VMAs shoutout],” said Gunna on TBC. “It was definitely was the tongue for me. I didn’t know her [but] I was kinda shooting my shot [on Instagram]. It was a game, I wanted to take her somewhere cool. Not just out to the studio.”

Oh really?

Watch blushing and gushing Gunna’s full interview below.