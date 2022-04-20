‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Exclusive: K.Michelle Breaks Down After Dr. Ish Addresses Her And Kastan’s Babymaking Blues

Will K. Michelle get the babies she wants — with or without Kastan?

Happy Hump Day! Call us The Plug because we’ve got another exclusive sneak preview clip from Thursday’s new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition!’ In the clip below, K. Michelle sheds tears during an emotional conversation with Kastan and Dr. Ish about the couple’s desire (or lack thereof, on his part) to have babies.

The clip stars with Dr. Ish walking in on K. and Kastan having a conversation about their efforts to have a baby.

“I heard the conversation talking about them babies,” Dr. Ish tells them, then directs his focus toward K. Michelle. “I think you have the right to want what you want. What’s the way you’re trying to feel?”

“Happy,” K. Michelle answers. ” I think I’m just at the point in my life where I’ve worked hard and what I want more than anything is family, I feel like with my son, I love him more than anything and I worked so hard in my career that I missed so many moments, but I had to do what I had to do. “

Dr. Ish then turn to Kastan saying, “Her dealbreaker in this relationship is, ‘if you can’t help me have these babies on my time frame then I am going to do it on my own and then you and I are done.'”

“I’ve been all over the country, donating sperm, flying in the pandemic and things, because I do want her to have ultimately what she wants,” Kastan responds.

“But for me, not for you though,” K.Michelle objects!