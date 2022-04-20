K. Michelle Cries About Having Babies With Kastan On "Marriage Boot Camp"
‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Exclusive: K.Michelle Breaks Down After Dr. Ish Addresses Her And Kastan’s Babymaking Blues
Will K. Michelle get the babies she wants — with or without Kastan?
Happy Hump Day! Call us The Plug because we’ve got another exclusive sneak preview clip from Thursday’s new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition!’ In the clip below, K. Michelle sheds tears during an emotional conversation with Kastan and Dr. Ish about the couple’s desire (or lack thereof, on his part) to have babies.
The clip stars with Dr. Ish walking in on K. and Kastan having a conversation about their efforts to have a baby.
“I heard the conversation talking about them babies,” Dr. Ish tells them, then directs his focus toward K. Michelle. “I think you have the right to want what you want. What’s the way you’re trying to feel?”
“Happy,” K. Michelle answers. ” I think I’m just at the point in my life where I’ve worked hard and what I want more than anything is family, I feel like with my son, I love him more than anything and I worked so hard in my career that I missed so many moments, but I had to do what I had to do. “
Dr. Ish then turn to Kastan saying, “Her dealbreaker in this relationship is, ‘if you can’t help me have these babies on my time frame then I am going to do it on my own and then you and I are done.'”
“I’ve been all over the country, donating sperm, flying in the pandemic and things, because I do want her to have ultimately what she wants,” Kastan responds.
“But for me, not for you though,” K.Michelle objects!
“Is that what you want?” Dr. Ish asks Kastan. “And you have a right to say no.”</blockquote
“I could co-parent with her if that’s the situation,” Kastan responds.
“I’m trying to get a feel of exactly where you guys are,” Dr. Ish says. “Either we’re on the rise and we’re growing or we’re on the decline. There ain’t no plateau.”
“And so what I need you to do, is to trust that she is a grown ass woman and she can handle your truth” Dr. Ish says, issuing a directive to Kastan. “So you can make it where you can trust each other to be honest and now you can get off this plateau. We gonna circle back.”
Watch the clip below:
This is such a tough situation. We feel K. Michelle’s pain but it seems kinda clear that Kastan isn’t saying what needs to be said. Do you think there is a way for these two to make each other happy or are they better off apart?
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
The couples must learn to fight fair, but when Lyrica and A1 try to switch up the game, everybody pays a shocking price. Emmet gets heated when Boo crosses the line with his family. K Michelle puts her foot down on having a new baby.
The new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ airs Thursday, April 21 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV
