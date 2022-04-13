‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Exclusive: Rich Dollaz Tries To Advise Lyrica About Her And A1’s Marriage

Ladies, are we really taking advice from Rich Dollaz about how to move forward with a man after infidelity?

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,’ but you’re in luck because we have an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

On Thursday’s episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,’ the campers bond over how quickly their group has gelled, but when Rich Dollaz tries to offer Lyrica advice about her relationship with A1, tensions arise, especially for Mariahlynn who reveals she is at the end of her tope with Rich.

Check out the clip below:

Welp. Something tells us that didn’t go quite the way Rich saw it going in his head.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Jealousy is lit when Dr. Ish has the Boot Campers swap romantic partners for the day to perform a sexy dance. A1 is caught in the middle when Lyrica and K Michelle’s past feud resurfaces, and Boo shows a side that no one expects.

Wow… This definitely sounds like a risky exercise. Do you think these relationships will survive ‘Marriage Boot Camp’?

The brand new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ airs Thursday, April 14 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?