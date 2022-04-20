Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar is officially out of hiding.

The beloved Compton-born rapper’s last album was released back in 2017, with DAMN.’s five year anniversary passing just a few days ago. On Tuesday, after such a long hiatus, Kendrick finally revealed that his next project will be out on May 13, also announcing the album’s title: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

To celebrate, Lamar went and did what any real Angeleno would: attend a Dodger game. While we’re used to seeing the rapper live as private of a life as possible, Kendrick didn’t mind being seen this time around, opting for seats in the right-field pavilion area instead of more premium, private seating.

For Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves, Kendrick sat alongside pgLang artist Tanna Leone, sitting among the people as huge hoards of fans swarmed the star for pictures. Many times, he obliged, posing for multiple selfies and flashing a big smile as Dodgers Stadium highlighted his attendance on the jumbotron.

While Lamar has never had a reputation for being rude to fans, he does keep to himself, so his decision to sit among his LA peers proves he’s gearing up for one hell of an album rollout.

And now, we wait. With an album dropping in less than a month, Kendrick is due for a single sometime soon, so we might get some new music as early as this week.

The drought is (almost) over!