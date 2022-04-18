Bossip Video

After a five-year hiatus, Kendrick Lamar announces his new album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” will be released on May 13th.

It’s been five long years since Kendrick Lamar released his last album. His last release was DAMN, a project that couldn’t have been a more successful and critically acclaimed album. In the past few years, #KendrickWatch has gone into a frenzy with anything even remotely related to Kendrick making people think his album is coming soon.

Last year, Kendrick blessed his baby cousin Keem with two verses for his album and the frenzy reached a peak, though it resulted in nothing else for fans.

But on Monday, Kendrick decided to provide a life update via his new website https://oklama.com/.

I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next. As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.

Kendrick’s release confirmed that “all factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.”

Kendrick also responded to a Twitter user’s comment about him being retired to announce his new album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” which will be released on May 13th.

Are YOU ready for a new Kendrick Lamar album?