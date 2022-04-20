Bossip Video

A$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX as he returned from Barbados this morning for allegedly shooting someone four times, according to a secret LAPD investigation.

Over the past few days, A$AP Rocky has been photographed in Barbados with the soon-to-be mother of his child, Rihanna, living it up and enjoying the open waters. Today, Rocky departed Barbados for LAX when he was arrested once his private jet landed.

According to reports from TMZ, Rocky flew into Los Angeles and authorities were waiting for his private jet to arrive. Cops met him at the terminal and took him away in handcuffs immediately. The reason for the arrest stems from a November 2021 shooting that has been kept quiet and out of the public eye. The shooting reportedly happened on November 6th near Vita Del Mar and Selma Ave around 10 pm.

Allegedly, Rocky shot a firearm at a victim 3 to 4 times and grazed the victim’s left hand. While it was revealed the shooting wasn’t made public, it’s hard to understand how such a high-profile person could be under investigation and it not be leaked at any point. Rocky’s attorney, Alan Jackson, did confirm that his client had been arrested, but that was all he said. Details should surface soon and we will keep you updated.