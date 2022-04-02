Bossip Video

ASAP Rocky is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the Will Smith Oscar slap while appearing as a guest on Drink Champs.

In a clip from a recent interview, Rocky came to the conclusion that some “built-up shit” likely contributed to the slap and detailed why he considers the situation an “unfortunate” one.

“I’m a fan of Will, Jada, Chris, all of them. They OGs,” Rocky said. “I think it’s unfortunate that, like, he emasculated another Black man in front of all them people like that. But I do think that, like, it’s some built-up shit that probably wasn’t really targeted at Chris Rock. I don’t know…Like what you said, it seems like it’s more than just a G.I. Jane joke.”

Since the airing of the Oscars last Sunday, Smith has issued a statement via Instagram in which he publicly apologized to Rock, as well as to the Academy for his actions. He also announced in a statement Friday that he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

“I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” Smith said in a statement. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” the actor wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.””Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

David Rubin, President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said in a statement Friday that the organization has received and accepted Smith’s “immediate resignation.”

“We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18,” Rubin added.

As for Rocky giving his two cents on the situation, a lot of fans are not here for it! Several users online brought up his statements that he made years ago that lead people to believe he was a colorist.

“But for real, for me, I feel like with the red lipstick thing it all depends on the pair of complexion. I’m just being for real. You have to be fair skinned to get away with that. Just like if you were to wear like—f*cking for instance, what do dark skin girls have that you know fair skinned girls cant do… Purple lipstick? Naw, that looks stupid on all girls! Purple lipstick, guys! Like, what the f*ck…,”

After black Twitter tore him to pieces he eventually broke his silence and responded to the ridicule.

“Black girls just, ah man, went crazy. They just took it how they took it. This is actually my second time talking about it cause I really don’t really look at it as an issue. If people get upset at that I think it’s petty at the same time. It’s like they damn near wanna Rick Ross boycott me right now, over some lipstick controversy. Black girls, you know how sensitive they are, but they our sisters, man. It is what is man. I come from a black home, so I know how sensitive black women can be. Especially when you talking about they looks or something like that. You can’t say nothing about they glasses, they nails, none of that because then you’re a womanizer or you’re a racist. I don’t know how I’m going to be racist. I have to wake up and look at my black ass in the mirror everyday. It’s like, what are you talking about? But it is what it is, man. I’m proud to be black.”

Wasn’t much of an apology but hey at least he’s “proud” to be black. Outside of talking about the Oscars, Rocky most recently unveiled his new business venture, Mercer + Prince, a whisky made in collaboration with Global Brand Equities and E. & J. Gallo. He’s also expecting his first child with fashion icon and billionaire baddie, Rihanna.

Check out the full clip below.