Von Miller was hit with a lawsuit from a “Jane Doe,” who claims he shared intimate photos of the two with a pair of celebrities in a jealous rage.

Von Miller has been having one hell of a year in 2022, which he kicked off by getting to the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. Of course, they ended up winning and bringing a ring to LA making it all the better.

Just months later, Von left the Rams and took his talent to the Bills. By taking his talents to Buffalo, he got a hefty deal worth $120 million for six years.

According to TMZ, while he was winning in his personal life, he was also allegedly feeling himself a little too much and allegedly sending out revenge porn.

In a new lawsuit, Von is being accused of allegedly sending intimate photos of him and a woman listed as Jane Doe to two other celebrities. Not only did he send the photos without consent, he even allegedly asked “This the b**** you want?” in his second set of revenge porn texts.

Reportedly, he sent the messages only three minutes apart. The lawyer for ‘”Jane Doe” says his client wants to send the message that fame doesn’t absolve anyone of the law.

“This case is a cautionary tale for young women that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power. However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and Miler’s vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked”

The lawsuit is seeking monetary damages as well as stopping Von from any further spreading of the intimate photos.