Mike Tyson Punches Passenger Aboard Flight

Mike Tyson was once the most feared man on the planet and it has become apparent that he shouldn’t be stripped of that well-deserved title despite being up in age.

According to TMZ, the former heavyweight champ has been caught on camera beating the brakes off an overly aggressive airplane passenger who was way too excited to be in his presence. The viral video clearly shows Tyson raining down a flurry of punches onto a man who was sitting behind him on a flight from San Francisco to Florida.

Peep the clip below.

The incident went down on Wednesday night and by eye-witness accounts, Tyson was very pleasant to the man, he even took a selfie with him. However, things started to go left when the evidently intoxicated a** man couldn’t control his provocative fanboying and Mike had finally had enough of the games.

Tyson walked off the plane immediately following the attack and the man was treated for injuries before he went to the police to snitch, likely in hopes of getting rich.

We hope he doesn’t get a damn dime although that is unlikely. Beyond that, we hope Tyson doesn’t end up doing any jail time. As a professional boxer, his hands are obviously considered much different weapons than the fake tough guy at the local bar.

This is the second time a fan has gotten out of pocket with Mike recently.

More details are forthcoming.