Redman is executive producing a new interview-style cannabis show.

Redman is adding a new role to his long list of talents by becoming the executive producer of the cannabis-focused show The Dab Roast. Redman made his debut on the other side of the show during its first-ever lineup and will oversee an exciting new season alongside fellow cannabis lovers Chris Crayzie and Koala Puffs.

With Redman now assisting in the show production, the show will now focus on promoting cannabis education and raising awareness around the cannabis industry.

“At the end of the day, we don’t want to just show people taking dabs for the fun side of things,” said Redman. “We want to show how it’s made, the whole process. We want to give the audience an experience and show the medical side,” said Redman.

The show is best described as Hot Ones for cannabis and cannabis lover and will air updates from Redman’s National Cannabis Party instead of branded commercial content going forward. Be on the lookout for more updates on the show soon!

For now, you can watch an episode of The Dab Roast featuring NBA legend Shawn Kemp below.