Bossip Video

Atlanta Season 3, Episode 6 is titled White Fashion and it explores “culture vultures” and an industry that can’t read the room…ever.

The funny thing about this particular episode of Atlanta is it came out at the same time as Netflix’s new documentary about the rise and fall of Abercrombie and Fitch.

In episode 6, we take look into streetwear and an industry that always does something distasteful and then tries to apologize by grabbing whoever is Black and popping to start an apology tour.

The episode continues our favorite crew’s expeditions in London. Paper Boi is meeting with luxury brand Esco Esco in the midst of a race PR nightmare that involves trying to make the central park 5 into hip streetwear. Their solution was to ask Paper Boi to serve on their “diversity advisory committee.” If you’ve seen the Abercrombie documentary, you know this was their solution to their race-related PR nightmare as well.

While they couldn’t pay him for helping change their public image, Paper Boi finessed some free gear and was off to attend the press conference. During the press conference, he meets Khalil, who observes him handling the press and steps in to assist. Khalil keeps it all the way real and even asks PB, “Is this your first time apologizing for white people?” before giving him the rundown on how things will go.

We won’t spoil that scene entirely, but just know Paper Boi’s manager Earn’s worries about the whole ordeal are playing out exactly as he expected and the reward is some free clothes.

This episode reminds us we have to protect our culture by any means necessary. Even if the Paper Boi storyline doesn’t drive it home, Darius and his quest for Nigerian food and how that simple idea can be stolen for profit surely will.