Your official BOSSIP recap for Atlanta Season 3, Episode 5: Cancer Attack.

Another week, another recap of Atlanta Season 3 from FX and Donald Glover.

Last week’s episode will be hard to top, even though it doesn’t go with the show’s overall theme, at least for now. Reparations and what that could look like were the perfect start to last weekend. This time around, we catch back up with our favorite trio of Earn, Paper Boi, and Darius as they are getting ready for a performance in Budapest.

Paper Boi is supposed to be the opener for the show, but instead, receives all the love across the pond. This episode shows us how tricky mixing friends and business can be. While Earn is trying to be the best at his job, we can feel from Paper Boi it’s been all business and he hasn’t had time to connect with his friend.

The title of this episode comes into play when Paper Boi is scheduled to meet a young kid suffering from cancer. The episode pushes the show forward at a moderate pace while giving us laughs as the two hunt for Paper Boi’s lost phone after the show. During all of this, Vann is still MIA with no sign of return as Earn let her explore by herself a few episodes back.

Of course, we won’t spoil it all for you, so we will leave it right here so you can enjoy the rest the way it was intended.