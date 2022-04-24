Bossip Video

We’re lovin’ it

McDonald’s employee-turned-Rap star Lil Yachty teamed up with the fast food giant to surprise crew members who constantly show up for customers and make their days a little brighter.

In a heart-warming moment, the lovable Atlanta rapper stopped by a hometown McDonald’s to share a McChicken and fries with the team and say thanks for everything they do as part of the global chain’s ‘Thank You Crew’ campaign.

“I learned a lot working at McDonald’s before my music career took off, and this visit brought those memories right back,” said Lil Yachty. Related Stories Coupled Up? Justine Skye Seems To Celebrate ‘Birthday’ With Lil Yachty Three Months Following Rapper Fathering A Baby

Lil Yachty Wants Nicki Minaj To Unblock Him, Enlists Help From Drake In His Journey “I give huge credit to all the McDonald’s crew showing up and working hard every single day. They deserve big things, real celebrations, and I’m here for that.”

As stories roll in, local franchisees who own and operate McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S. will recognize many of these crew with one-of-a-kind thank-you experiences that are personalized to them.

“So many of our customers have shared special moments with our crew – from celebrating important milestones in their lives to helping them get through the day with that special treat,” said Tiffanie Boyd, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, McDonald’s USA. “Our franchisees are thanking their restaurant crew in unique, meaningful ways for all this and more. This program was inspired by them, and I can’t wait to celebrate even more outstanding crew as new thank-you’s start rolling in.”

