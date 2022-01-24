Bossip Video

New “it” couple alert???

R&B singer Justine Skye is sparking dating rumors with yet another famous musician and the two appear to have celebrated her birthday together.

Fans think Justine, 26, and rapper Lil Yachty, 24, are both romancing each other after the pair were spotted out and about yesterday in New York’s Soho neighborhood.

So far, details around how Justine and Lil Yachty connected have not been made clear but, the two seem to not be hiding from cameras, appearing equally fashionable in their get-ups on her born day.

Following photos surfacing of the performer and Lil Yachty, Justine joked with fans that it was her special day while rocking the same turtle neck she wore while with Yachty.

“How come no one told me happy birthday yesterday, ya’ll suck,” Justine captioned silly birthday hat photos.

Justine’s birthday is actually in August and it’s just one day after Yachty’s.

Fans questioned the motive behind the b-day meeting for Justine who recently got out of a relationship with her famous R&B singer ex-boyfriend, Giveon. Unfortunately, that relationship fizzled after just a few months going public, with Justine accusing Giveon of cheating a few weeks back.

The Justine/Yachty rumor is also especially juicy because Lil Yachty recently welcomed a baby girl just three months ago. It’s unknown who the mother of his child is, but TMZ broke the news that the rapper welcomed a daughter sometime in October.

In the past, Yachty also dated R&B singer Mariah The Scientist who admitted to having written songs about their allegedly tumultuous relationship.

Justine has not confirmed nor denied these rumors. Do YOU think these two are actually dating or just hanging out as friends?