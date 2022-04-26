Bossip Video

The Vice President of the United States has tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House released a statement Tuesday confirming that VP Kamala Harris is COVID-19 positive despite being asymptomatic. According to an official release, the VP had both positive and rapid PCR tests. The release also confirmed that Vice President Harris had her second booster shot on April 1.

“She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” a statement from press secretary Kristen Allen read. “She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

Vice President Harris recently returned from a weeklong trip to the West coast. Her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

CNN reports that she had been scheduled to receive her intelligence briefing at 10:15 am ET Tuesday at the White House alongside the President but did not participate in any events or meetings at the White House.

She’s currently back home at her residence at the Naval Observatory, where she will be isolating.

“The White House is not considering returning to pandemic-era restrictions, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki,” reports CNN . “We are continuing to implement the return-to-work policy and feel we have the measures necessary to do that,” she said.

This story is still developing…

Get well soon, Madame Vice President!